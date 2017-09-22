Dennery business hit by thieves – again

A Dennery businessman is counting his losses from burglary for the second time this year after his bar and restaurant was almost emptied by thieves earlier this week.

Peter Alphonse, the owner of Pet’s Pizza Place and Bar located in La Caye, Dennery, said he closed his business around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. However, he received a call from a friend around 5 a.m. alerting him to the break-in.

Some of the items stolen are: a half case of ketchup, half case of foil paper, all the drinks in the fridge, a 32″ TLC flat screen television, bottles of Campari, Hennessy etc., packets of sliced cheese, grilling machine, a sandwich panini press, head phone, and a portable charger.

Alphonse said the thieves also damaged the LUCELEC meter in apparent attempt to put the place in darkness while they committed the crime.

The business place was first burglarised in February of this year.





