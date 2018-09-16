Democrat Beto O’Rourke calls for firing of Amber Guyger for killing Botham Jean

(FOX 4) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke thinks Amber Guyger, the Dallas officer who says she mistakenly walked into the wrong apartment and shot Botham Jean, should be fired.

O’Rourke spoke to a packed rally Friday night in East Oak Cliff. People ended up overflowing outside after they ran out of room inside. He covered a lot of topics., touching on race and social disparities.

Perhaps one of the louder moments of applause came when O’Rourke addressed the fatal shooting of Botham Jean by the hands of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger.

In his remarks, O’Rourke questioned why in 2018 a young black man could be killed by an officer in his own apartment. He also questioned why when everyone is seeking facts, the warrant was released which detailed that marijuana was found in that apartment. He said that unfairly gave the implication this was somehow justified.

“I think we are all counting on the district attorney, on those in positions of trust and power right now to do the right thing. But we’re also counting on the community, many of whom are in downtown right now protesting, ensuring — not waiting for it — ensuring that will happen,” the congressman said. “There has to be a full accounting for how young black men continue to be killed in this country without accountability, without justice, without these full investigations, without respecting their civil rights. This cannot continue.”

When asked if Guyger should be fired, O’Rourke said: “I don’t understand given the actions how anyone can come to any other conclusion.”

FOX 4 reached out to the Ted Cruz campaign for comment, but we did not hear back.