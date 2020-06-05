Don't Miss
Defensive driving classes now online — SALCC South Campus

By SALCC South Campus
June 5, 2020

(NOTICE) — The South Campus of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College wishes to inform the general public that defensive driving classes will now be held online.

Please use the following contact information to obtain the electronic copy of the registration form, payment information, and instructions for accessing the sessions remotely.

Mobile #: 485-7564 (Whatsapp)
Email: [email protected]

Thank you for your patience, and do remain safe!

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

