Defensive driving classes now online — SALCC South Campus

(NOTICE) — The South Campus of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College wishes to inform the general public that defensive driving classes will now be held online.

Please use the following contact information to obtain the electronic copy of the registration form, payment information, and instructions for accessing the sessions remotely.

Mobile #: 485-7564 (Whatsapp)

Email: [email protected]

Thank you for your patience, and do remain safe!

