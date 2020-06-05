Defensive driving classes now online — SALCC South Campus

Share This On:
(NOTICE) — The South Campus of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College wishes to inform the general public that defensive driving classes will now be held online.
Please use the following contact information to obtain the electronic copy of the registration form, payment information, and instructions for accessing the sessions remotely.
Mobile #: 485-7564 (Whatsapp)
Email: [email protected]
Thank you for your patience, and do remain safe!
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Youth/Education
- Training for Saint Lucia government employees
- St. Lucia public officers called on to volunteer as trainers and facilitators
- Saint Lucian authorities enforcing strict health protocols in schools
- SALCC teaches English to Cuban medical personnel
- CXC exams to begin July 13 (see full timetable)
- Annual Breakfast for Education canceled; virtual fundraiser to be held in its place
- Saint Lucia to re-open school for Grade 6 and Form 5 students on June 3
- Saint Lucia considering phased reopening of Grade Six and Form Five classes
- Saint Lucian elected to ‘largest philanthropy dedicated to improving health in US’