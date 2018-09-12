Defending champions VSADC crash out of Castries Super League

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – Defending champions VSADC suffered a humiliating 3 goals to 1 defeat at the hands of city rivals Flow Lancers FC on Saturday, a result which means that the defending champions and First Division 2nd place team will not qualify for the knockout rounds of the Castries Super League (CSL).

It has been an indifferent campaign for the defending champions and on the day Flow Lancers FC showed no mercy as they poured on the goals to ensure that VSADC remained on 1 point after four rounds of matches. That victory also ensured that Flow Lancers FC qualified for the semifinals round.

In the first match of a double header on Sunday VSADC U21 continued their unbeaten run in the tournament when they drew 1 -1 with FC Pioneers. VSADC U21 dominated the first half but squandered many goal scoring opportunities. Winger Akil Gabriel was able to convert one chance after he out run three FC Pioneers defenders on the left wing, executed a devastating cut back onto his right foot and smashed the ball into the roof of the net past the hapless goalkeeper

The VSADC U21 continued to dominate in the second half however, a lapse in concentration which resulted in them failing to clear a ball from the penalty area allowed FC Pioneers to register an equalizer and so the teams had to share the points.

In the final game of the weekend, unbeaten NYAH FC took on winless Valley Soccer Club. Valley Soccer Club played a rugged game in the first half and this strategy seemed to unsettle NYAH FC as the scores were tied going into the second half.

Coach Nigel Scrape James of NYAH FC made a tactical change during the half time interval and this resulted in NYAH FC being able to take advantage of the inexperienced Valley Soccer Club. They were then able to breach the defense to score four goals. Valley Soccer Club recorded a lone consolation goal in the second half.

These results meant that next week’s clash between NYAH FC and VSADC U21 will decide which team will top the table. FC Pioneers and Flow Lancers FC will jostle for 2nd and 3rd place while VSADC and Valley Soccer Club will both try to avoid recording a winless CSL campaign.