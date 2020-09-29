Decomposed body found in Babonneau

(St. Lucia News Online) — Though police have not formally identified the remains of a body found in Babonneau last Sunday, relatives of a missing man are confident the remains belong to their loved one.

The badly decomposed body was discovered on a marijuana plantation.

According to media reports, relatives believe the body is that of Misach Emilien of Boguis, Babonneau.

Emillien was reportedly last seen alive by relatives on Sept. 21.

A missing person’s report was filed with the Babonneau Police Station on Sept. 24, according to reports.

Video clips of the body being removed from the bushes as well as police officers uprooting the marijuana plants have been posted on social media.

