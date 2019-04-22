Deceased in Vieux Fort road accident identified

Share This On:

(SNO) — Law enforcement sources have identified the deceased in the motor vehicle accident that occurred Sunday afternoon near the Victory Pentecostal Church, Old St Jude Highway in Vieux Fort.

He is Sylvanus Boriel from Vieux Fort. He was in his 40s.

Boriel was reportedly the driver of a Toyota Tacoma motor vehicle that ran off the road and crashed into a tree, shortly after 5 p.m.

The passenger, also a male individual, has been hospitalised, but his medical condition is not yet known.

Tributes for Boriel, a husband and father, have been pouring out on Facebook, with many expressing shock at his passing.

