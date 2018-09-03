Death toll by homicide continues to rise in SVG

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The report of the discovery on September 1, 2018 of the body of Rodney George, a security guard, at a tire shop in Villa brings the number of killings in SVG, our blessed land, to 23 thus far in 2018.

The regularity of homicides in SVG is of great concern and is contributing to a pervasive climate of fear throughout the country. It leaves no doubt that we are in a crisis.

Notwithstanding the statistics regarding the increase in the number of homicides, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and the ULP have continued to downplay the concerns of Vincentians about the matter. They have tried to relegate the harrowing instances of random shootings to drunken brawls and love triangles. Certainly, like the “emperor without clothes,” Dr. Gonsalves and the ULP are out of touch with the reality of people’s lives.

Furthermore, they dismiss the fears of the people and describe them as ‘scaremongering’ and have descended to sending veiled threats about “spreading fear and alarm” to those who speak of their fears.

The NDP is once again calling on the Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, to address the nation on his government’s plan to deal with the worsening crime situation in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In the meantime, the NDP urges the Vincentian public to remain united as it is only through our caring and concern for each other can we come through this crisis. It will take strong, united and caring communities to confront an address this crisis of crime and violence.

We encourage anyone with information that might assist the police in their investigations to provide it to the police.

Further, the NDP reiterates its call to the police to redouble their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.