Death announcement: Sudhakaran K.V (SK), Financial Controller, Northwest Ltd.

(PRESS RELEASE) – Mr. Sudhakaran K.V (SK), age 62, died of a silent heart attack in his sleep on Oct 21st, 2017, in his home in Bonne Terre, Gros Islet.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Sujatha and by his two daughters, Vineeta and Kavitha.

He has been working as the Financial Controller at Northwest Limited for the last several years.

A viewing is arranged on 24th October from 3pm to 6 pm at the Lazarus Funeral Parlor, Located next to American Dry wall building, Castries .