Death announcement: Sudhakaran K.V (SK), Financial Controller, Northwest Ltd.

Press release
October 24, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – Mr. Sudhakaran K.V (SK), age 62, died of a silent heart attack in his sleep on Oct 21st, 2017, in his home in Bonne Terre, Gros Islet.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Sujatha and by his two daughters, Vineeta and Kavitha.

He has been working as the Financial Controller at Northwest Limited for the last several years.

A viewing is arranged on 24th October from 3pm to 6 pm at the Lazarus Funeral Parlor, Located next to American Dry wall building, Castries .

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. Anonymous
    October 24, 2017 at 10:55 AM

    wow both his wife and daughters die before him, how sad.

