DEAR WILLIE: The main girl is too stupid, he doesn’t want her anymore

Dear Willie: I am an 18 year old woman who fell for a guy who has his main. The relationship started off as just a game and nothing serious but we both fell for each other.

Things got too serious and now they are hard. I don’t know what to do because I love him but knowing the fact that he has a main kills me.

He doesn’t treat me like a side chick. We hang out in public, most of his friends know me, he makes time for me and he tells me he doesn’t love his girl anymore but the girl is too stupid to understand.

He had dumped her several times but she doesn’t listen.

Should I give up or fight for him?

Dear Miss: The good news is, he is using both of you, so don’t feel ‘lonely’. He is playing you for a fool and her for a jack—.

A mature and serious man, who is in love or loves a woman, would have made a firm decision a long time ago.

Either you’re dating a ‘lil boy’ or an immature older man. Or just a man who just is all about fun and games now.

Talk is cheap. Hanging out in public and meeting his friends aren’t sure-fire signs a man wants you.

So what’s a sure sign? When it is PROVEN he is ACTUALLY FINISHED with his ex. And even if he dumps her for real, that doesn’t mean he wants you either. He may do you the same thing, he did to her.

Should you continue fighting for him? I am sure he wants you to, because he is enjoying the entertainment, but I can’t tell you yes or no. That’s for you to decide.

Willie

Dear Willie is published Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Email letters to [email protected] Letters are strictly confidential and total privacy maintained. Also see disclaimer below.

