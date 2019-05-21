Dear Willie: Married man doesn’t want me to have anybody else

Dear Willie: I am currently involved with a much older married man. I really love this man and it pains me that we cannot have a future together.

The problem is I want to have my own family but he does not want me to have anybody else in my life.

I really don’t know what to do.

Dear Miss: Well, check me instead. On a serious note, seems like you have fallen into a trap that many younger women have fallen into: checking a married man because it feels ‘safe,’ then end up falling in love.

Listen Miss, the man doesn’t own you. The reason he is acting this way is because he knows you’re in love with him. That’s why you find it so hard to leave him. If you had no feelings, there is no way you would be telling me he does not want you to have anybody else in your life. If a woman wants to leave, she will. I don’t think you’re ready to leave and he knows that.

Bad news is, married men, especially the older ones, rarely leave their wives. I doubt they ever do, unless the wife dies or she pushes for the divorce.

In time, you will get the reality check you need. If I tell you to stay and the usual blah, blah, you won’t.

The day you get tired of being tired of the foolishness then you will leave — providing he is not a fearsome terminator.

Willie

Dear Willie is published Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Email letters to [email protected] Letters are strictly confidential and total privacy maintained. Also see disclaimer below.

The responses by this column are the opinion of the author of Dear Willie and are not to be thought of as official counseling or advice. The opinion is based on limited information provided by the user. By requesting a response, the user agrees that both Willie and Andrews Media Services Corp/St. Lucia News Online are not to be held liable for any damages to the user or any third party associated with the user.

