DEAR WILLIE: I’m married to a “sex addict”

Dear Willie: I’ve been married to this man for a short period of time and it has been a roller coaster.

He seems to be a sex addict. He sleeps with all these different women and they all know that he is married but continues to let him have sex with them.

I found out that he also talks about me to those women to keep them close for his shenanigans.

There’s some that are even giving him advice on how to treat me. I’ve given him an ultimatum that either he stops or he will lose me forever.

BTW, these women have nothing to offer. I’m a professional woman that is well established but he wallows in mud with those pigs.

— Angry Wife

Dear Angry Wife: You should also respect yourself by getting out of this relationship, if you’ve done everything — counselling, repeated warnings, etc — to make things work.

You might end up catching HIV or some other STD. You don’t deserve that. But then again, it’s easier said than done. Most women do not heed the advice to leave until it is too late.

And then again, we can’t blame them or you because matters of the heart are not so easy to get over.

However, I hope in due time that you can find the courage to respect yourself and find a way out, if he does not stop.

Willie

Dear Willie is published Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Email letters to [email protected] Letters are strictly confidential and total privacy maintained. Also see disclaimer below.

The responses by this column are the opinion of the author of Dear Willie and are not to be thought of as official counseling or advice. The opinion is based on limited information provided by the user. By requesting a response, the user agrees that both Willie and Andrews Media Services Corp/St. Lucia News Online are not to be held liable for any damages to the user or any third party associated with the user.

