DEAR WILLIE: I’m in love with a bus driver

Dear Willie: I have been eyeing this bus driver for at least six months now. I would want to say this is love at first sight. And I quote Tanya Stephens’ lyrics “can’t eat can’t sleep, can’t breathe, can’t take my mind off thinking about him”.

I often ask myself what is in this guy that I love and I can’t put a finger on it.

Yes, I have told him that I am very much interested in him. But there is no gasoline to the fire. I would still message him off and on. He would reply 30% of the time to my messages or leave it with blue ticks. Every time that I delete his number, here comes his messages… so smoothing and nice.

I think that I have seen the signs but ignore. Does it really mean he is not interested?

Dear Miss: If I was the bus driver I wouldn’t be interested either because it’s how you moving. Six months and you still “can’t put a finger on it”? Told him you’re interested but messaging him “off an on”? So “smoothing and nice”?

You sound like one of them psycho girls lol. Anyway, just leave the man alone cause you don’t love him. You don’t know him. I think what you’re feeling is lust or a crush which will eventually fade away.

He probably realizes something is ‘up’ with you but knowing men, sometimes we can tell when a girl is crazy but we keep thinking with our lower head/s. That could explain the messages. Or probably he is too busy with other women. As you know, a lot of them bus drivers are ‘whorisome’.

On another note, leave them bus drivers alone eh. The public may explain why I said that.

Willie

Dear Willie is published Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Email letters to [email protected] Letters are strictly confidential and total privacy maintained. Also see disclaimer below.

The responses by this column are the opinion of the author of Dear Willie and are not to be thought of as official counseling or advice. The opinion is based on limited information provided by the user. By requesting a response, the user agrees that both Willie and Andrews Media Services Corp/St. Lucia News Online are not to be held liable for any damages to the user or any third party associated with the user.

