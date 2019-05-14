Don't Miss
DEAR WILLIE: He cheated on me but he wants a loan

May 13, 2019

Willie

Dear Willie: I started dating a man a few months ago, coming to find out that in earlier this year that he was cheating on me.

We were in a long distance relationship. He asked me to assist him financially and I did. I retracted from a $12,000 debt he had when I found out about his lies and betrayal.

I really do love this guy. Now I went back home and he is calling, apologising and trying to convince me he does not want the other girl, he wants me. But he is still asking me to assist him financially.

I do not want to see him suffer. I sense he is depressed. I love him but I do not want to be played a fool. What can i do to overcome the guilt he tries to make me feel?

Dear Miss: Are you the Bank of Saint Lucia?

Miss, just cut mate off right NOW. He is already playing you for a fool.

In my book you’re not a fool, but you will become one if you continue this bulls–t.

Take care

Willie

Dear Willie is published Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Email letters to [email protected] Letters are strictly confidential and total privacy maintained. Also see disclaimer below.

The responses by this column are the opinion of the author of Dear Willie and are not to be thought of as official counseling or advice. The opinion is based on limited information provided by the user. By requesting a response, the user agrees that both Willie and Andrews Media Services Corp/St. Lucia News Online are not to be held liable for any damages to the user or any third party associated with the user.

2 comments

  1. Listen to me ,
    May 13, 2019 at 9:32 PM

    Dear Writer, I need help to can you lend me 20,000.00 . (SMH) , Lady your mother did not assigned you to no Public Bank of the Nation.
    He love your money and support but he don't love you... Don't even think giving him more money will make him love you more or only ... Money don't have no value and if it truly do U gonna be die broke if u buying love

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. pantherzone
    May 13, 2019 at 9:29 PM

    Girl run like hell, you see when he gets the money. These men now really worthless asking women for money. Crap.

    (0)(0)
    Reply

