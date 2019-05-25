DEAR WILLIE: “Amusing how you side chicks always fool yourselves”

Share This On:

Dear Willie: As a married man who has had affairs in the past, I just find this article amusing [referring to an earlier article] — amusing how you side chicks always fool yourselves into believing that you can ever even come close to ‘wifey’.

We’ll spend a few dollars on you (within our budget), we’ll make you feel good with a few compliments or a little outing. We may even get to actually love you after a while, sort of like how a boy loves his pet dog. But you will always be just a side chick. A distraction from the stresses of life. A way to pass the time. An ego boost.

Keep devaluing yourselves. And keep fooling yourselves, saves me time and energy in trying to fool you.

Now that’s the truth.

Dear Sir: Thanks for your contribution. It’s obvious you didn’t need any advice. So, all the side chicks who can read, I hope you get the drift.

Willie

Dear Willie is published Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Email letters to [email protected] Letters are strictly confidential and total privacy maintained. Also see disclaimer below.

The responses by this column are the opinion of the author of Dear Willie and are not to be thought of as official counseling or advice. The opinion is based on limited information provided by the user. By requesting a response, the user agrees that both Willie and Andrews Media Services Corp/St. Lucia News Online are not to be held liable for any damages to the user or any third party associated with the user.

