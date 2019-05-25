Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

DEAR WILLIE: “Amusing how you side chicks always fool yourselves”

May 24, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share2
+1
2 Shares

Willie

Dear Willie: As a married man who has had affairs in the past, I just find this article amusing [referring to an earlier article] — amusing how you side chicks always fool yourselves into believing that you can ever even come close to ‘wifey’.

We’ll spend a few dollars on you (within our budget), we’ll make you feel good with a few compliments or a little outing. We may even get to actually love you after a while, sort of like how a boy loves his pet dog. But you will always be just a side chick. A distraction from the stresses of life. A way to pass the time. An ego boost.

Keep devaluing yourselves. And keep fooling yourselves, saves me time and energy in trying to fool you.

Now that’s the truth.

Dear Sir: Thanks for your contribution. It’s obvious you didn’t need any advice. So, all the side chicks who can read, I hope you get the drift.

Willie

Dear Willie is published Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Email letters to [email protected] Letters are strictly confidential and total privacy maintained. Also see disclaimer below.

The responses by this column are the opinion of the author of Dear Willie and are not to be thought of as official counseling or advice. The opinion is based on limited information provided by the user. By requesting a response, the user agrees that both Willie and Andrews Media Services Corp/St. Lucia News Online are not to be held liable for any damages to the user or any third party associated with the user.

(1)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share2
+1
2 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.