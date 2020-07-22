Deadline extended for Income Support Programme application

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Government of Saint Lucia continues to be flexible in the provision of relief for citizens who have been adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline for applications for the Income Support Programme (ISP) for non-NIC contributors has been extended to July 30, 2020.

The decision to extend the deadline is to ensure that no one is left behind and to grant more time to those who have started and not completed the application process.

This relief program is for persons who were not contributing to NIC and made a living as sole traders and being self-employed. Over 1,000 persons have been paid and payments will continue to be made.

The ISP is a safety net for anyone who has lost their opportunity to work due to the pandemic, for example, persons or entities who generated income as off-shoot service providers of the tourism industry: taxi drivers, jet ski operators, vendors (beach, craft and provision market), farmers (agro-processors), tour guide operators, dive instructors, hairdressers, small bar/restaurant owners.

Artistes and entertainers and those who work in the creative industry are eligible and are invited to apply (the full list can be accessed by the Government of Saint Lucia website.)

Applicants must electronically complete and submit the relevant application form which is accessible on the Government of Saint Lucia website (www.govt.lc) and may be accessed from a computer or a mobile phone.

The Income Support Program falls under the Social Stabilization Plan announced by Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet as part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Office of the Prime Minister