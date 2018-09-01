Days of water issues in Ti Rocher/Micoud coming to an end

(SNO) — Residents of Ti Rocher, Micoud are expected to have a regular supply of pipe-borne water on a daily basis by year-end.

That’s according to the general manager of the Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) Edmund Regis.

Regis was at the time addressing a sod turning ceremony held on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, to formalise the commencement of the Ti Rocher/Micoud Water Project which will see pipes connected from the Ti Rocher water tank to the Micoud Water Treatment Plant.

The Ti Rocher Water Supply Project started approximately nine years ago despite being conceptualised since 2002 by the former parliamentary representative of the area, the late Arsene James. Funding for the project was secured mainly from the Republic of Taiwan on China and WASCO.

As part of the project, land was secured — to place a water tank in the area — at a cost of $432,000. A further $1,344,747.72 was allocated for the installation of the pipelines, fittings, pumps and other infrastructural cost.

Regis described the occasion as a bittersweet one since the person who was behind the project recently passed away.

“This project has a long history of disappointments and delays which began in 2002. However, I am indeed happy that we have finally making Hon. Arsene James’ dream come to life, even in his absence,” Regis said, adding that James never gave up on making his dream a reality.

As it relates to the cost of the project, Regis said: “Our initial cost estimates for this project was $2.021 million, but with the passage of time the cost has virtually doubled from an original $2 million to $3.56 million — an increase of $1.5 million. That additional cost increase will be borne by WASCO.”

He said WASCO is ready, willing and able to execute this project to make the dreams of the late Arsene James a reality.

Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative of Micoud South, Prime Minster Allen Chastanet, in his brief remarks, lamented the passing of the former parliamentary representative of the area, who he said tried his best to ensure the project started.

He said all of James’ projects were people-centered, adding that he had a profound interest in the community which he represented.

According to the prime minister, the project will be of immense benefit to the community so its residents should appreciate it.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of WASCO, Francis Denbow, said the company has worked very hard to ensure the projected get started.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Natural Resources, Ezechiel Joseph said: “The project will improve the livelihood of residents. They will benefit from a reliable supply of water…”

He said he regretted that the project has taken so long to get off the ground.