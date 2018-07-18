Daughter accused of killing elderly mom who left her out of will

(NEW YORK POST) – A Florida woman is accused of beating her elderly mom to death with her bare hands — all because the mom snubbed her in her will, according to reports.

Gabriela Perero, 53, allegedly threw a fit last Thursday inside mom Luisa Perero’s Fort Lauderdale condo when she found out her siblings would get her share of the family inheritance, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

“You destroyed my life, so I’m going to destroy you,” Perero raged at her mom, she admitted to detectives.

The daughter copped to ransacking the home and smashing picture frames before bashing her 85-year-old mother.

She told investigators she shoved her mom to the floor, yanked at her arms, “ripped her skin off,” and squeezed her by the neck, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Perero tried to wash the blood off her mother before arranging her in a bed and calling 911, officials said. She told cops she didn’t want her mom to die, it was reported.

The mother spent a day in a coma at Broward Health Medical Center before dying.

Gabriela is charged with premeditated murder and aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older.