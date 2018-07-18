Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Daughter accused of killing elderly mom who left her out of will

By New York Post
July 18, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Gabriela Perero

(NEW YORK POST) – A Florida woman is accused of beating her elderly mom to death with her bare hands — all because the mom snubbed her in her will, according to reports.

Gabriela Perero, 53, allegedly threw a fit last Thursday inside mom Luisa Perero’s Fort Lauderdale condo when she found out her siblings would get her share of the family inheritance, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

“You destroyed my life, so I’m going to destroy you,” Perero raged at her mom, she admitted to detectives.

The daughter copped to ransacking the home and smashing picture frames before bashing her 85-year-old mother.

She told investigators she shoved her mom to the floor, yanked at her arms, “ripped her skin off,” and squeezed her by the neck, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Perero tried to wash the blood off her mother before arranging her in a bed and calling 911, officials said. She told cops she didn’t want her mom to die, it was reported.

The mother spent a day in a coma at Broward Health Medical Center before dying.

Gabriela is charged with premeditated murder and aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.