Dates for House of Assembly and Senate sittings

PRESS RELEASE – A Sitting of the House of Assembly is scheduled for Tuesday, February 07, 2017.
Papers to be laid and Bills to be presented by the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service, the Honourable Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with the responsibility for Tourism and Information and Broadcasting, the Honourable Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with the responsibility for Commerce, Industry, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs and the Honourable Minister for Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports, Culture and Local Government.
The Bills for consideration include the following:
Lady Janice Compton Benefits
Plan of Arrangement (BAICO)
Elections (Amendment)
Tuesday’s Sitting is scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m.
The Sitting of the Senate is scheduled for Thursday, February 09, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
