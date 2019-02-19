Don't Miss
Date set for Barbuda Council elections

By CMC
February 19, 2019

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, Feb. 19, CMC – Governor General Sir Rodney Williams says Barbudans will soon go to the polls as a date has been set for the Barbuda Council elections.

In a statement on Monday, Sir Rodney said the election will be held on March 27.

According to the Barbuda Local Government Act, only the Governor General can set the date for elections and appoint a Supervisor of Elections on the sister isle.

Lorna Simon has been selected to fill that position.

Calsey Joseph, Freeston Thomas, Jacqui Frank and Sherina Myre are the four individuals running on the Barbuda Peoples Movement (BPM) ticket; while Hesketh Daniel, Kelcina Burton-George, Relton Lynch and Arthur Nibbs were named as candidates for the Antigua-Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP).

The last Barbuda Council election was held on March 27, 2017.

