Daren Sammy yet to bat or bowl in PSL T20: report

(SPORT360) — Peshawar Zalmi captain Daren Sammy is one of the most important players in the history of the Pakistan Super League, leading his franchise to the title in 2017, the finals twice and playing his part in promoting Pakistan as a cricket venue to international players.

However, the fourth edition of the PSL has been a peculiar one for Sammy. Zalmi have played two matches so far – losing to Quetta Gladiators and defeating Lahore Qalandars. However in both games, Sammy didn’t bowl a single ball and did not bat either.

Sammy’s only contribution to the scoreboard was a catch he took of Quetta captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

While it is too early to draw any conclusions, if the Sammy continues to be in the playing XI without batting or bowling, his presence in the team can be questioned at some point.

In fact, if you look at his last 10 competitive matches, Sammy has not batted or bowled in seven of them. These include eight matches for Northern Warriors on the T10 League in Sharjah last year. In the T10 League, he had a couple of scores of 14 and a two not out. He hasn’t bowled in his last 10 games.

While Peshawar will be banking on his experience of taking the team to the finals, Sammy will be hoping to contribute sooner rather than later.