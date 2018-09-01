Daren Sammy Foundation awards 14 scholarships

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Daren Sammy Foundation (DSF) has awarded fourteen (14) students, from across Saint Lucia, with scholarships to pursue their education for the upcoming school year.

Covering books, bags, uniforms and tuition fees, the Daren Sammy Foundation Scholarship is a yearly initiative that seeks to reward underprivileged, but hardworking students.

Recipients were selected from a pool of hundreds of applications, and specific criteria, some of which include that applicants must be apart a sporting discipline within their school or community and must show continuous improvement in their grades.

The scholarships were formally presented to parents, guardians and beaming recipients on Tuesday, August 28th by Foundation Vice President, Mrs. Cathy Sammy.

“We’re proud to foster such meaningful relationships with the community in this way, and we’re thankful that we are able to make the difference in the lives of many deserving students, for another year.” Expressed Mrs. Sammy. “I believe that this year’s scholarship holders, some returning from last year, all mirror the dedication and discipline of our Founder, Daren Sammy, and it is our pleasure to help them achieve their goals.” She further added.

The Daren Sammy Foundation, a philanthropic organization founded by International Cricketer and Saint Lucian, Daren Sammy, is on a mission to serve Saint Lucia by developing its youth through Sports & Education.

Though the Foundation cannot extend its reach to everyone, the Daren Sammy Foundation endeavors to better Saint Lucia’s future, one child at a time, and to inspire everyone to give back to their community.

The Daren Sammy Foundation would also like to thank all Corporate Partners who were able to ensure that the Daren Sammy Foundation was able to fulfill this mission for 2018.