Daren Sammy eyes return to international cricket

By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy said he has not ‘closed the door’ on returning to international cricket for the regional side.

Sammy is the only captain to have won the World T20 twice: in 2012 against Sri Lanka and in 2016 against England.

He was sacked as West Indies Test captain in August 2016 by the Dave Cameron-led Cricket West Indies management. After that, his return to international cricket grew dismal due to injuries and public feuds with Cameron.

With Cameron out of the picture and a new management team in place, led by President Ricky Skerrit, at least two cricketers who left during Cameron’s reign have returned, and others have reportedly expressed a desire to return to represent the Windies internationally.

The 36-year-old Micoud, Saint Lucia native is one of those players. He told CricBuzz that he has done “a lot of soul searching and reflection in the past few months”.

He is hoping to put on an impressive performance as skipper for St. Lucia Zouks in this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket tournament.

“Anybody who’s been at home in the lockdown all these months would not have done justice to themselves if they didn’t glean over things. I’m actually just going into this tournament to do better for myself and St. Lucia,” he was quoted as saying by CricBuzz.

“That is the focus this year and if I do well at that it will raise a few eyebrows as well for other things. I have not retired. I have not closed that door and if I take care of what I have to do for St. Lucia and get us to the playoffs along with my own very good performances that will certainly make selectors take notice of it,” he added.

The Saint Lucia Zouks open against the Jamaica Tallawahs on August 19.

