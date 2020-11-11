By Sharleene Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) — A Jamaican murder suspect is still at large, exactly one month after he escaped from the jail cell of the Babonneau Police Station.

Orville Pernelle, 27, who resided in St. Lucia at Ravine Macock, Monchy, Gros Islet, escaped from jail on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Reports have indicated that Pernelle used a tool to cut the bars of the jail and make his escape. He was reportedly sharing a cell with at least three other detainees who apparently did not take the opportunity to escape.

It was also reported that several police officers were at the station at the time when the Jamaican escaped. The officers were not harmed because, according to reports, they did not realise the detainee escaped until sometime between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

A senior police officer was tasked to investigate the matter and given a deadline of two weeks to come up with answers. However, one month later, there has been no update from the police regarding those answers. And checks with law enforcement officials by our newsroom on Wednesday, November 11 revealed that Pernelle is still at large.

Pernelle was charged on Thursday, November 8, 2020, for causing the death of 28-year-old Cletus Alfred (photos below) of Ravine Macock, Monchy who was found in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds in Trouya, Gros Islet on August 25, 2020.

Following a bail hearing on Friday, November 9, the Jamaican was remanded in custody until November 11, 2020.

Police officials said Pernelle is a dangerous individual. They have advised members of the public not to confront the Jamaican but contact the police — and they can do so anonymously.

Below is a Jamaican news report on the incident:

