(St. Lucia News Online) — A male student has topped the 2020 Common Entrance examinations in Saint Lucia. (see video link to results presentation below article)

Dominique C. George of Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary scored 98.22 percent to emerge the top achiever.

George, who is the son of Saint Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer Sharon Belmar-George, has been assigned to attend St. Mary’s College.

Carmen Rene Memorial’s Jeanic M. Polius, who scored 96.78 percent and is assigned to St. Joseph’s Convent, placed second.

Camille Henry Memorial’s Tricetahn U. Francis with 96.22, who heads to St. Mary’s College, placed third.

Dominique’s sister, Ava M. George, who is also a student of Dame Pearlette, placed fourth with 96.11 and will be heading to St. Joseph’s Convent.

