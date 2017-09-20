Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

Dame Pearlette Louisy’s 20th anniversary celebrations continue

By GIS
September 20, 2017
Share22
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 22

Dame Pearlette Louisy

(PRESS RELEASE) – The programme of activities organised by the Dame Pearlette Louisy Legacy Committee in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her appointment as Governor General has been adjusted due to the passage of hurricane Maria.

The “Academic Evening” under the theme “National Service and National Pride” which was scheduled for Tuesday, 19th September, will now be held on Thursday 21st September at the Financial Administrative Centre at 7.00 p.m.

The feature speaker will be Dr. Didacus Jules, with co-panelists, Sr. Rufina Donat SJC, Ms. Reajean Montoute, Ras Ipa Isaac, and Mr. Henri-Jacques Mangal.

The cultural presentation “Three Stools and a Piano” produced by Dr. Adrian Augier and Ms. Drenia Frederick will now take place at the Johnson Centre in Rodney Bay on Friday September 22nd at 8.00p.m. New and selected works by John Robert Lee, George Goddard, Adrian Augier will be featured with musical accompaniment by O’Neal “O’Jay” Joseph, Dianna Philip and Esther Matthew.

St. Lucians are invited to use this opportunity to stand in solidarity with the people of Dominica by making a monetary contribution at the door, which will be given to Her Excellency as part of her contribution towards the Dominica relief effort.

(1)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.