Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Dad ran over son twice in driveway while texting: cops

By AP
August 3, 2018
Share6
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
6 Shares

Trenton Juwan Cook

(AP) – Police in west Georgia say a father was texting when he ran over his toddler son twice in his driveway.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports 24-year-old Trenton Cook is charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failing to exercise due care, both misdemeanors.

Columbus police Officer Chad Daugherty testified during Cook’s preliminary hearing Tuesday. He said Cook waited until his girlfriend’s children went inside to pull into his driveway May 8. He felt a bump, and then another while reversing. He discovered he’d run over 22-month-old Zakai A. Cook, who later died.

Daugherty says cellphone data shows Cook sent a text while pulling in. Police found no evidence of intent, and public defender Lindsey Brown called it an accident.

The judge agreed and set Cook’s bail at $2,800.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.