Dad allegedly finds mold in kid’s Capri Sun pouch

(FOX NEWS) – An Indiana dad’s alleged shocking discovery inside his child’s juice pouch has gotten the attention of the beverage maker, and thousands of parents nationwide. Cameron Hardwick, who noticed an unopened pouch of his 3-year-old’s Capri Sun seemed “low in content,” posted a video of himself on Facebook pouring out the package’s contents, which allegedly included “an unknown substance.”

“To say we are irate would be an understatement … we don’t give these to our children often but will NEVER again!” Hardwick posted alongside the video on Sept. 24.

In a follow-up post on Monday, Hardwick said Kraft Foods, Capri Sun’s parent company, had reached out and a third party came to his house to collect a sample and the package the day after his video was posted.

“They came back with the results a few days later and said there was a ‘micro-puncture’ in the package allowing oxygen to enter the pouch and create the mold seen in the video and pictures,” Hardwick told Fox 10 Phoenix.

A representative for Capri Sun commented on Hardwick’s follow-up post and included a link acknowledging the possibility of mold occurring due to faulty packaging.

“Although it’s rare, it is possible for mold to grow inside containers of preservative-free juice drinks if the pouch is punctured in any way on its journey from our facilities to your home. We understand it’s unpleasant, but the mold is naturally-occurring, just like if you left an apple on your counter for too long and mold begins to grow,” the representative wrote. “Any leaky or punctured pouches should be discarded.”

Hardwick’s initial post has been shared more than 85,000 times and received over 4,800 comments, with many parents expressing disgust.