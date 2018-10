Share This On:

(SNO) – District 6 Football Team (the students are from Vieux Fort Primary, Augier Combined, Special Education Centre, Pierrot Combined and Plain View Combined) won their first game 6-1 against District 7.

Goal scorers:

Ronaldo Serieux

Lyndell Augustin

The primary schools tournament is a joint initiative of the Saint Lucia Football Association and the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports.