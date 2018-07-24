Czech Republic Ambassador presents letters of credence

(GIS) – Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Saint Lucia, H.E. Vladimir Eisenbruk, presented his letters of credence to Governor-General of Saint Lucia, H.E. Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac. The two countries have enjoyed diplomatic relations since 1996.

The Czech Republic is a landlocked country in Central Europe bordered by Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Poland. The Czech Republic Ambassador to Saint Lucia hopes to continue to cultivate co-operation between the two countries.

“Both of our countries stand for rule of law, democracy and human rights. In this respect we would very much appreciate your support for the candidacy of the Czech Republic to the human rights commission in the upcoming election this year. I think we have a lot of areas where we could co-operate especially in renewable energy, public transportation and waste management,” The ambassador says.

The Czech Republic enjoys an export oriented social market economy based on services, manufacturing and innovation. The Governor-General notes there is much to be learned from the developed country.

“Your readiness to share solutions in the areas of food production, renewable energies, waste management and public transportation cannot be overlooked for at least two reasons : (1) Tourism and agriculture are destined to be our main modes of survival (2) the hand you extend to us is useful in maintaining their viability and were one the add to that, tourists arrivals from Czechia, your 3% marvelous 3% unemployment could be ours, too, to enjoy,” The Governor General says.

In an effort to further strengthen diplomatic relations, the Czech republic also hopes to establish an honorary consulate in Saint Lucia.