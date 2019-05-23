CWI president, CEO to visit Guyana

Share This On:

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – President of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ricky Skerritt and Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave will travel to Guyana today to meet with stakeholders and Government officials over the next two days.

Repairing stakeholder relationships was one of the key points of the “Cricket First Plan” put forward by Skerritt and vice president Dr. Kishore Shallow in their bid last March to be elected to their posts – and this visit to Georgetown is part of a series of trips that the CWI president has undertaken in keeping with this plan.

Ahead of the trip, Skerritt said fact-finding visits to CWI member territories and problem-solving efforts at the local level are now a key priority for the organization.

“This initial short visit will focus on discussions related to the hosting of India matches during the upcoming home series in August, but it will also hopefully give me a more detailed introduction to the legal and administrative issues that are currently prevailing in Guyana,” he said.

“Guyana has produced some of the best players in the world and CWI wants its rich legacy to continue to be built on.”

This will be Skerritt’s fourth trip in the last few months following meetings with stakeholders and Government officials in Jamaica, Leeward Islands and Trinidad & Tobago.

Dr. Shallow has also made an official visit to Tobago just a few weeks after being elected.

