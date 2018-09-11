CWI continues with its revised coaching education programme

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – WINDIES Women’s team squad member, Afy Fletcher was one of the 28 participants in the recently concluded Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level 1 Coaches Course held in Grenada.

Fletcher had just completed a 4-weeks training camp in Antigua and was home in time to participate in the event. She was among the group which also had former WINDIES male player (Junior Murray); Windward Islands batsman, John Eugene, coaches and teachers from the Grenada Department of Sport.

The lead tutor, Kumar Rampat was assisted by Ian Allen and the course covered batting, bowling and fielding (Skills Demonstration) a group coaching assessment and a theory examination.

Project Officer, Junie Mitcham said “this is the 4th Level 1 coaching course which has been done since the coaching education programme has been revamped. Under the new programme, 81 coaches have been certified in four territories.”

Those already certified are from St Kitts (10), Jamaica (21), Barbados (22) and Grenada (28). The next Level 1 session is scheduled for Dominica.

http://cricketwestindies.org/index.php/2018/09/11/cwi-continues-with-its-revised-coaching-education-programme/