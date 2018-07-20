CWI announces Betway as official betting partner

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is delighted to announce Betway, one of the world’s leading betting and gaming companies, as their official betting partner.

The partnership officially launched during the iPay International Homes Series between the WINDIES and Bangladesh ready for the forthcoming ODIs and IT20s.

CWI’s Commercial and Marketing Director, Dominic Warne, said “We are really pleased to announce this partnership with Betway and their major investment into international cricket such is their profile and international customer base.” Warne added, “With Betway also supporting our integrity and player education programme, the partnership enables CWI to strengthen the guidance and support offered to our professional cricketers as they build their careers at home in the Caribbean and on the global stage. “

Warne is also keen to emphasise the recent success that CWI has had attracting new partners. “Cricket is the heartbeat of the Caribbean and the announcement of a second major international partnership within a six-week period underlines the appeal of West Indian cricket both in the Caribbean and worldwide.”

Betway will benefit from branding at all WINDIES International Home Series matches until the end of 2019 as well as on the CWI website and its social media channels.

Betway’s Anthony Werkman said: “We are always looking to enhance and grow the Betway brand and that’s exactly what we have done by partnering with Cricket West Indies.

“We are making huge investments across a wide-range of sports and are sure that this partnership will prove to be a successful one. We are really looking forward to all the action.”

Hampshire Sports, a UK based sports marketing company has brought this partnership together and are pleased that Betway will become the “Official Betting Partner of Cricket West Indies”. Hampshire Sports Director, Janet Allen says “The partnership is a great fit and complements both the CWI and Betway brands and all remain fiercely committed to upholding the image of the sport.”