Curacao’s first coronavirus patient dies

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(CURACAO CHRONICLE) – Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath announced during the daily press conference that the first confirmed case of the coronavirus, the 68-year-old man from the Netherlands, passed away in the hospital.

The man arrived in Curaçao on Thursday, March 5.

He became ill the following day and went into a self-imposed quarantine in his hotel room.

The following week he called a doctor and was immediately tested.

His situation became worse and he was hospitalized.

He had respiratory problems.

( 0 ) ( 0 )