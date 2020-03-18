Curacao’s first coronavirus patient dies

Share This On:
(CURACAO CHRONICLE) – Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath announced during the daily press conference that the first confirmed case of the coronavirus, the 68-year-old man from the Netherlands, passed away in the hospital.
The man arrived in Curaçao on Thursday, March 5.
He became ill the following day and went into a self-imposed quarantine in his hotel room.
The following week he called a doctor and was immediately tested.
His situation became worse and he was hospitalized.
He had respiratory problems.
