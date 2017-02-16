Culvert work near St. Benedict’s Church to begin

PRESS RELEASE – The public is hereby informed that construction works to reinstate a broken culvert at the intersection near the St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Morne Fortune, Castries is expected to commence on Thursday February 16, 2017.
The projected completion date is Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
Motorists and the general public are urged to proceed with caution and adhere to traffic management and safety measures. The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
