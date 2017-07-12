Culture minister encourages good sportsmanship this carnival season

With the 2017 carnival celebrations in high gear, participants of various competitions are being asked not to be sore losers but to display good sportsmanship both in victory and defeat.

Minister of Culture Fortuna Belrose made the call on the heels of the recent crowning of Chancy Fontenelle as National Carnival Queen.

Belrose said that if one were to review the competition, a number of observations can be made “particularly with respect to the ability to congratulate each other… when we win and I think it’s something that we must do.

“In my sports background I know we always express gratitude and cheer on the winner, and I think what we need to do is to get our people to understand that there’s nothing wrong in saying congratulations and well done when you’ve been beaten by somebody,” she stated.

“And so on behalf of everybody, we just want to congratulate Chancy for her wonderful performance and hope that the losers would know that there’s always a second time,” she added.

Meanwhile, carnival celebrations are progressing well across the island.

The communities of Dennery and Soufriere have already successfully hosted their carnival activities.

“Our government of course remains committed to the development of the arts,” Belrose said.