Cul de Sac shooting victim in critical condition: police

By MERRICK ANDREWS, Staff Reporter

(St. Lucia News Online) — A man who was shot multiple times in Cul De Sac on Monday night, July 20 is in critical but stable condition, police said Tuesday.

Press Officer for the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, Corporal Ann Joseph, made the disclosure at a press conference held on Tuesday, July 21.

Joseph stressed that the shooting was not fatal. She said the victim is in “critical but stable condition as reported by the doctors attached to the OKEU Hospital”.

The Criminal Investigations Department was informed of the shooting at about 7:20 p.m., Joseph said.

“No one is in custody as yet in relation to that matter,” Joseph added.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) also gave their version of their response to the incident.

According to the SLFS in a press release, officers at the Castries Fire Station responded to a call on Monday, July 20 at about 7:45 p.m. that a male individual was shot in Cul de Sac, Castries.

“Arriving emergency personnel found the individual in a sitting position in the company on another individual. A rapid assessment of the patient revealed multiple wounds on his body. He was transferred to the ambulance where his wounds were treated and rapid emergency transportation was given to the OKEU Hospital. He remained in a serious but stable condition en route to the hospital and was left in the care of a medical practitioner,” the SLFS added.