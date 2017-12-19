Cuba’s 168 Municipal Assemblies of People’s power instated

(PRESS RELEASE) – This Sunday, December 17, the country’s 168 recently elected Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power were constituted, based on Article No.126 of the Electoral Law, which establishes that on the date set by the Council of State, within a period of 21 days following the election of all delegates, these shall meet in their own right, provided with their respective certificates of election, to constitute the Assembly and elect by secret ballot its president and vice president.

In a note sent to this publication by the National Electoral Commission, it was specified that these assemblies were initiated under the direction of the presidents of the municipal electoral commissions.

With attendance of 98.5%, the 168 municipalities elected their presidents and vice presidents, whose proposals were presented by the candidacy commissions, which were made up of two candidates selected from the delegates of the assembly itself.

The constitution of the Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power and the election of their presidents and vice presidents, were another example of genuine democracy and popular participation, characterized by organization, discipline, transparency and compliance with the provisions of the law. Thus the first stage of Cuba’s 2017-2018 general elections concluded.