Cuban town of Trinidad declared World Craft City

By Cuban Embassy in Saint Lucia
September 18, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE) — The condition of Artisan City of the World that today will be officially delivered to the beautiful town of Trinidad becomes a starting point to develop and promote projects that allow maintaining this important distinction.

After several years of waiting and preparation of the file in 2015 and the recent visit of the World Council of Crafts, the title that a Cuban and Caribbean city receives for the first time, is also a recognition of the traditions that were cultivated here over the centuries and that, despite modernity, have survived.

All of them in one way or another contribute to the fact that, in addition to its inclusion in the Cultural Patrimony of Humanity, Trinidad is officially from now on an Artisan City of the World.

Considered one of the first settlements established on the island by the Spanish colonizers, thousands of national and foreign tourists come every year to this southern town in the center of the country, one of the best preserved in the Caribbean, to enjoy its rich cultural, natural and historical heritage.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

