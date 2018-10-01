Cuban President visits Google’s NYC office

(GRANMA) — The meeting held on Monday afternoon with the President of the Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, during his visit to Google’s NYC office, was informative and productive.

Executives from several U.S. information technology and communications companies showed particular interest in the potentialities of the Cuban market, as well as in the development prospects of the Caribbean nation.

Invited by Eric Shmidt, technical advisor of Alphabet Inc., the Cuban President spoke with those gathered about technological development and its role in the advancement of developing countries. He also alluded to the challenges implied by these technological advances and their use in an increasingly unequal world.

During the meeting, Díaz-Canel stressed that the digitalization of society is a priority of the Cuban government. He also stressed that the United States economic blockade is the main obstacle to achieving maximum development in this sphere.

The President made reference to Cuba’s valuable human resources potential to advance in these areas; and highlighted the opportunities opening up in advanced technology sectors such as biotechnology.

Executives of Google, VaynerMedia, Connectify, Mapbox, McKinsey & Company, Virgin Group, Airbnb, Revolution, Twitter, Microsoft, Bloomberg, and Cresta, attended the meeting.

Representing Cuba alongside the President were: Bruno Rodríguez Parrila, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment; and Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, Minister of Communications.

The importance of new technologies for governance, society and education, as well as the island’s technological development policy, were among the topics discussed.