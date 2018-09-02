Don't Miss
Cuban President Diaz-Canel receives President of Suriname

By ACN
September 2, 2018
(ACN) — The President of the Cuban Council of State and Ministers, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, received on Thursday afternoon the President of the Republic of Suriname, Desire Delano Bouterse, who is visiting Cuba.

During the meeting, both leaders noted the good progress of bilateral relations and exchanged on issues of common interest on the regional and international agenda, as well as ratified the decision to continue to strengthen political ties and cooperation.

Cuba and Suriname established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1979, which have been based on solidarity and cooperation.

The Cuban President was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

