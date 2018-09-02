Cuban President Diaz-Canel receives President of Suriname

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(ACN) — The President of the Cuban Council of State and Ministers, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, received on Thursday afternoon the President of the Republic of Suriname, Desire Delano Bouterse, who is visiting Cuba.

During the meeting, both leaders noted the good progress of bilateral relations and exchanged on issues of common interest on the regional and international agenda, as well as ratified the decision to continue to strengthen political ties and cooperation.

Cuba and Suriname established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1979, which have been based on solidarity and cooperation.

The Cuban President was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.