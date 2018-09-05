Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

Cuban President Díaz-Canel presides opening of 2018-2019 academic year

Press Release
September 5, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of Cuba’s Councils of State and Ministers, presided an event held this morning in Old Habana opening the 2018-2019 academic year for two million students at 10,000 schools across the island. The ceremony took place at Rafael María de Mendive Elementary School, inaugurated today 150 years after the country’s national hero, José Martí studied at the site.

Education Minister Ena Elsa Velázquez, Havana City Historian Eusebio Leal, Vietnam’s ambassador in Cuba, Nguyen Trung Thanh, and other guests attended the opening of the school that bears the name of Martí’s teacher. The City Historian’s Office was recognized its work on the building’s renovation, originally the San Pablo College, preserving its colonial features and even some pieces of furniture from the 19th century used by Mendive.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.