Cuban President Diaz-Canel meets with Prime Minister of Belize

By ACN
September 18, 2018
(ACN) – The President of the Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, met this Tuesday evening with Dean Oliver Barrow, Prime Minister of Belize, who is visiting Cuba.

Granma newspaper reports today that in an atmosphere of cordiality the two leaders exchanged views on the positive progress of bilateral relations and ratified the decision to continue strengthening political and cooperation ties between the two nations. They also discussed issues on the regional and international agendas.

The Cuban President was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.

