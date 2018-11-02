Cuban President Diaz-Canel meets with Director General of UNESCO

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, underlined on Thursday the close relations between the Island and that United Nations Organization, during a meeting held in Paris, the French capital.

Azoulay received this morning at the Parisian headquarters of UNESCO the Cuban leader, who made a transit stay here prior to a broad tour that will take him to countries in Europe and Asia. After welcoming her, the General Director highlighted the “excellent historical relations” that are maintained today, through the Permanent Delegation of Cuba to the Organization and the work of the Cuban National Commission. She also recalled that the Caribbean Nation is one of the members of the Executive Council, one of the governing bodies of UNESCO and emphasized the importance of the visit in the complex current context of international relations, in which it is necessary to reinforce multilateralism. To close the meeting, Cuban President Díaz-Canel signed the Golden Book, in which he highlighted the broad coincidences on global issues that both sides defend as a whole.