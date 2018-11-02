Cuban President Diaz-Canel considers relations with Russia as exemplary

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Cuba and Russia maintain relations that are an example for the whole world, said Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba, after an intense day of meetings with leaders, politicians and the Government of that Eurasian nation.

The relations of Cuba and Russia are referential and an example for the whole world of the links between a great power and a small island, where the nexus of peoples and friendship prevails, with ties impossible to destroy. We will continue with the promotion of that friendship, the president said, according to the Prensa Latina news agency. Cuban President Díaz Canel, on his first visit to Russia as Head of State and on his first trip abroad, met in the Kremlin with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, who conveyed his best wishes and a warm greeting to Army General Raúl Castro, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba. “The relations between Russia and Cuba evolved during decades and were initially marked by a special strategic character. We are united by friendship, support and mutual aid”, Putin said.

The Russian leader stressed that the growth of trade last year was 17 percent. We have made important progress in several areas that are strategic for the development of our countries. Our relations are of a high level, especially in the political sphere, said the Cuban leader, who invited Putin to visit Cuba in 2019. Diaz-Canel also spoke with the presidents of the Duma (Russian Lower House), Vyacheslav Volodin; and the Council of the Federation (Senate), Valentina Matvienko, as well as the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov. The Cuban leader stressed that “now, when we update our economic model and when for us the development of strategic sectors, such as energy, tourism or biotechnology, is vital, we have the presence of Russian businesses in these areas”.

For his part, Voloshin said that he expects this visit to give a new impetus to bilateral relations and that more Russian tourists will go to Cuba. In 2017, more than 100 thousand vacationers from his country traveled to the island, he recalled.