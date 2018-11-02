Cuban President arrives in Russia on official visit

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The president of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, arrived on Thursday in Moscow, the Russian capital, as part of an Official Visit to this country, where he will meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

At the Vnukovo-2 Air Terminal the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Riabkov went from the Russian side, who received the Cuban President with a Guard of Honor, after listening to the anthems of both countries. The Kremlin informed that tomorrow both Heads of State foresee the discussion of the perspectives of a deepening of the Russian-Cuban strategic association in various fields and the exchange of opinions on international and regional issues.

The visit of the Cuban statesman in Russia comes after signing in Havana collaboration agreements in the amount of more than 200 million dollars, in the presence of the Cuban Vice President Ricardo Cabrisas and the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov. Cabrisas and Borisov presided over the XVI Session of the Intergovernmental Commission, parallel to the celebration of the Havana Fair, which also hosted the Russia-Latin America Forum. The agreements are related to a wide range of areas such as energy, with the modernization of three blocks of electricity generation, metallurgy, sports and culture, among others. In addition, relations between Russia and Cuba are excellent and are based on the traditional bonds of friendship between the peoples of both states.

The two countries maintain an exchange and political dialogue at the highest level, which has been fruitful and useful in boosting bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest. This is President Díaz-Canel Bermúdez’s first visit to Russia in his capacity as Head of State. The bilateral relations have a high priority granted by both governments. Cuba and Russia have a high level of agreement in their vision towards the different topics of the international agenda, the defense of peace and the role of international institutions. In addition, the Caribbean country appreciates the permanent position of the Russian Government, its Parliament, various institutions and its people, in solidarity with the demand to end the US blockade.