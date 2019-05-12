Don't Miss
Happy Mother’s Day! We wish fun and relaxation for all mothers today: from the management of St. Lucia News Oline

Cuban police break up unauthorised LGBT rights march in Havana

By AFP
May 12, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

Cuban LGTBI demonstrators march at the Prado Avenue in Havana, on May 11, 2019. More than a hundred people participated in a demonstration for the LGBT rights in Havana on Saturday, an activity unauthorised by the government, amid tensions with the police.

HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) — Cuban police on Saturday broke up an unauthorised pro-LGBT rights march in Havana held as an alternative to the government-sanctioned Gay Rights parade that authorities cancelled earlier in the week.

To the cries of “Yes we can!” the demonstrators, several waving rainbow flags and carrying signs with slogans like “Diverse Cuba,” managed to march a mere 400 metres along Havana’s downtown Paseo del Prado before being dispersed by police.

The lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender activists, numbering around 100, were protesting the cancellation of the parade against homophobia organised by the government’s National Centre for Sexual Education (Cenesex), an office under the Ministry of Health, and held for the past ten years.

The colourful parade, or “conga,” used to kick off activities educating people about homophobia and transphobia that are nevertheless taking place.

At least three protesters who refused to obey orders to leave were arrested, according to AFP journalists.

Laydel Alfonso, a 31 year-old restaurant waiter who marched with his face concealed by a silver mask and waving a rainbow flag, was upset that police had broken up the march.

“I don’t believe this is right because we’re doing nothing wrong,” he told AFP.

In a first for Cuba, where there is tight government control, the march was organised on social media.

Cenesex is led by lawmaker Mariela Castro, the daughter of former president Raul Castro, who at the age of 87 is still first secretary of the island’s ruling Communist Party.

Earlier in the week Cenesex announced that the official march was cancelled due to unspecified “new tensions in the international and regional context.” The office urged people to respect the official calls for unity.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.