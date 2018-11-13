Cuban nationals protest outside UN building

Share This On:

(CMC) – Several Cuban nationals Monday chained themselves to the gates of the United Nations House demanding to have a meeting with UN officials regarding their applications for asylum.

The Cubans, numbering more than 100, say they want their applications for asylum expedited by the United Nations Human Rights Agency (UNHCR).

The Cubans say they are prepared to go to any country and that some of them have been here for the past three years awaiting assistance.

They said that are not allowed to work because they have no work permits and their children cannot attend schools because of the lack of legislation dealing with refugees and asylum seekers.

One of the Cubans, Andris Moiset, told the NEWSDAY newspaper that while some Trinidad and Tobago citizens have been assisting them with food, water and medicine, they are forced to use public places to have showers.

The group members say they have fled Cuba because they have been persecuted for “being peaceful opponents to the totalitarian regime of the Castro brothers”.

The protestors untied themselves when police arrived and unlike the previous occasion in December last year when eight of them were arrested and charged with wilfully obstructing the free passage of people on a public road.

In September, Magistrate Sanara Toon Mc­Quilkin dismissed the charges against the group after prosecutors were not ready to begin the case, for the third time.