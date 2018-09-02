Cuban medical brigade arrives to the Republic of Nauru

(ACN) — A Cuban medical brigade made up of different specialties arrived on Wednesday to the Republic of Nauru, one of the smallest island States of the world located in the central Pacific.

According to CubaMinrex website, the medical brigade was welcomed at the Yaren International Airport by the Permanent Secretary of the Foreign and Trade Ministry, Michael Aroi who was accompanied by government and health officials.

The Medical Brigade, which will begin working briefly, is made up by 15 specialists among them Oncology, Nephrology, and Psychiatry, Endocrinology, Rehabilitation, General Medicine and Vascular specialist.

The health professionals will offer their services to over 10 thousand inhabitants.