Cuban health worker collapses and dies in Dominica

May 7, 2020

Cuban medical team after arriving at Douglas Charles airport on March 29

(DOMINICA NEWS ONLINE) – Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre, has confirmed the death of a member of the “Henry Reeve” Cuban Medical Brigade which arrived in Dominica on March 29, 2020, to help in the fight against the COVID-19 disease.

Dr. McIntyre announced, on Wednesday evening, at a COVID-19 press briefing, that the 42-year-old male collapsed and died on Tuesday night.

Dr. McIntyre did not mention the cause of death.

DominiYoet Michel Ramos Cordero

The “Henry Reeve” Medical Brigade arrived in Dominica on March 29. Its 35 members are working in the two hospitals on the island that provide care for COVID – 19 patients: Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) in the country’s capital and the Hospital in Portsmouth, the second-largest city.

They also had a presence in the quarantine centres created for suspected cases and will participate in the community survey phase that will begin shortly.

They join the work carried out by the 52 members of the brigade of permanent collaborators and together they form a group of 87 health professionals among medical specialists, nurses, and technologists who participate jointly with Dominica’s health personnel, in the battle against the coronavirus.

