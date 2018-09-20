Don't Miss
Cuban Foreign Minister receives OECS Director General

By Cubaminrex
September 20, 2018
(CUBAMINREX) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, received on Thursday the Director General of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Hon. Dr. Didacus Jules, who is in Cuba on a work visit.

In an affectionate climate, they discussed the historical relations of brotherhood that exist between the Caribbean and Cuba and expressed the will to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation. They also agreed on the need to seek joint solutions to the problems that affect the region, such as the adverse effects of climate change.

Rodríguez and Jules also exchanged topics on the international agenda.

Previously the general director of the OECO held a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rogelio Sierra Díaz.

Accompanying the distinguished visitor, Jacqueline Emmanuel-Flood, head of the Competitive Business Unit and Bernadette Auguste, International Relations officer.

On the Cuban side, Eugenio Martínez Enríquez, general director of Latin America and the Caribbean, Jorge Mayo Fernández, director of the Caribbean, and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

